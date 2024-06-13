Spartans offer 3-star DB, Miami (OH) commit Jerome Smith

Michigan State football is looking to steal a MAC commit.

Three-star safety Jerome Smith of Indianapolis announced earlier this week that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Smith is currently committed to Miami (OH).

Smith ranks as the No. 91 safety and No. 17 player from Indiana in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of seven schools to offer Smith, according to 247Sports. The Spartans are the only power four school to offer Smith, with his other offers coming from Miami (OH), Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Marshall and Northern Illinois.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire