Spartans offer 2027 Tennessee ATH Kesean Bowman

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to extend an offer to an athlete from Tennessee in the 2027 class.

Kesean Bowman of Brentwood, Tenn. announced earlier this week that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Bowman is an unranked athlete in the 2027 class.

Bowman is still early in his recruiting process but he’s already picked up more than 10 offers, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Bowman includes Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, SMU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire