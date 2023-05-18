Spartans offer 2027 California CB Jailen Hill

Michigan State football is one of a few schools to get in early on 2027 cornerback prospect Jailen Hill of Inglewood, Calif.

Hill announced on Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Hill is a cornerback in the 2027 class.

Michigan State is one of six schools to already extend an offer to Hill, according to 247Sports. Other programs to offer Hill thus far are Arizona State, Nebraska, Oregon, Colorado State and Fresno State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire