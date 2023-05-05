Spartans offer 2027 California ATH Wesley Winn

The Spartans are already throwing their hat into the ring on a rising star in the class of 2027.

Wesley Winn of Bellflower, Calif. announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Winn will only be entering high school next fall but has already picked up interest from numerous big-time programs.

Winn will be playing for high school football national powerhouse St. John Bosco. He is listed as an athlete, according to On3.

Winn holds offers from Michigan State, Maryland, Louisville, UCF, UConn, Portland State and Grambling State, according to On3. He also already has received interest from Georgia, UCLA and Miami (FL).

