Spartans offer 2026 Utah 4-star DL Bott Mulitalo

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to an elite defensive prospect in the 2026 class.

Bott Mulitalo of American Fork, Utah announced last week that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Mulitalo is a four-star defensive line prospect in the 2026 class.

Mulitalo ranks as the No. 7 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from Utah and No. 74 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to offer Mulitalo, according to 247Sports. He also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire