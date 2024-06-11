Spartans offer 2026 Ohio CB Ra’Shaud Holland

Michigan State football has extended an offer to an Ohio cornerback in the 2026 class.

Ra’Shaud Holland of Pickerington, Ohio announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Holland was at a camp at Michigan State earlier in the day.

Holland is currently unranked in the 2026 class, but has picked up interest from numerous programs. He holds offers from 10 schools, according to 247Sports. Other schools to offer Holland includes Cincinnati, Marshall, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State and Toledo.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire