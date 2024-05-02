Spartans offer 2026 Cincinnati LB Andre Parker

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a linebacker prospect from the Queen City.

Andre Parker of Cincinnati announced on Thursday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He is a linerbacker prospect in the 2026 class and plays for Princeton High.

Michigan State is one of 10 schools to offer Parker, according to 247Sports. Other notable schools to offer Parker includes West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Pitt.

After a great phone call with @JoeS_Rossi I am blessed to receive my 10th division 1 offer from the Michigan state #AGTG pic.twitter.com/W083CEElLD — Andre (@AndreParkerJr5) May 2, 2024

