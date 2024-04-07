Spartans offer 2026 California TE Caleb Tafua

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a tight end prospect from California in the 2026 class.

Caleb Tafua of Lakewood, Calif. announced in late March that he received a scholarship from the Spartans. He is a tight end prospect in the 2026 class.

Tafua has received offers from more than 10 schools, according to 247Sports. Other than Michigan State, Tafua has also received scholarship offers from California, Nevada, Oregon State, Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington State and Colorado State.

Thank God for another blessing. Humbled and blessed to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University #GoSpartans pic.twitter.com/6booVf9WwM — Caleb Tafua (@CTafua7) March 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire