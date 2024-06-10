Spartans offer 2026 3-star Florida QB Michael Clayton

Michigan State has extended a scholarship offer to a quarterback from Florida that has picked up interest from numerous big-time programs.

Three-star quarterback Michael Clayton of Sanford, Fla. announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He plays for Seminole High and is a prospect in the 2026 class.

Clayton ranks as the No. 29 quarterback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He’s also listed as the No. 351 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of more than 20 programs to offer Clayton, according to 247Sports. Other power four programs to offer Clayton includes Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF and Virginia Tech.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire