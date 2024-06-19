Spartans offer 2026 3-star DE Fameitau Siale

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship to an edge rusher from Seattle who has picked up a ton of interest from big-time programs.

Fameitau Siale of Seattle announced on Tuesday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He is a three-star edge rusher in the 2026 class.

Siale ranks as the No. 31 edge rusher in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2026 class. He is also listed as the No. 394 overall prospect and No. 5 player from Washington.

Michigan State is one of 15 programs to extend an offer to Siale, according to 247Sports. Some of the more notable programs to offer Siale includes Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (FL), Oregon, Penn State, Utah and Washington.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire