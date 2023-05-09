Spartans offer 2025 Virginia S Remington Moss

Michigan State football is the latest major program to extend a scholarship to Virginia-based safety Remington Moss.

Moss announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday. He hails from Fredericksburg, Va., and is in the class of 2025.

Michigan State is the 20th program to extend him an offer, according to his Twitter account. Other notable schools to offer Moss includes Duke, Maryland, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire