Spartans offer 2025 Texas WR Bryson Jones

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a wide receiver prospect from the Lone Star State.

Bryson Jones of Frisco, Texas announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Jones is an unranked wide receiver in the 2025 class and plays for Lone Star High.

Jones has received more than 20 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to extend him an offer includes Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Pitt, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah and Wisconsin.

