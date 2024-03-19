Spartans offer 2025 Texas WR Bryson Jones
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a wide receiver prospect from the Lone Star State.
Bryson Jones of Frisco, Texas announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Jones is an unranked wide receiver in the 2025 class and plays for Lone Star High.
Jones has received more than 20 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to extend him an offer includes Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Pitt, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah and Wisconsin.
#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachCGrundy @CoachHawk_5 I’m blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!!!@drkharp @CoachJRayburn @LSHS_FBRecruits @twilsongog @RonnieBraxtonA1 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/kpDgt68mEC
— 𝑩𝒓𝒚𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑱𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔™️ (@BrysonJones__) March 18, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.