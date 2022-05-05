Spartans offer 2025 OL Jayvon McFadden of Washington, D.C.

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Spartans offer 2025 OL Jayvon McFadden of Washington, D.C.
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a rising offensive lineman prospect in the 2025 class — Jayvon McFadden of Washington, D.C.

McFadden announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Tuesday. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, and plays for St. John’s.

McFadden is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but has already picked up interest from big-time programs. Along with the offer from the Spartans, McFadden has received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (FL), Ole Miss and Marshall.

