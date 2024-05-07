Spartans offer 2025 Missouri TE Drew Clemens

Michigan State football has extended an offer to an unranked tight end from Missouri in the 2025 class.

Drew Clemens of Kansas City, Mo. announced on Tuesday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Clemens is currently an unranked tight end in the 2025 class.

Michigan State football is the first power four program to extend an offer to Clemens. He also has offers from some smaller schools, such as Memphis, Ball State, Dartmouth, Wyoming and Lindenwood University.

After an amazing conversation with @CoachWozniakTE, I am blessed and honored to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State University! #MSU_Football @Northmen_FB pic.twitter.com/fQeXY1a3kT — Drew Clemens (@Drew_Clemens14) May 7, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire