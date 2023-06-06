Spartans offer 2025 Mississippi 4-star RB Akylin Dear

Michigan State football is the latest big-time program to extend a scholarship to one of the top running backs in the country.

Four-star running back Akylin Dear announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Dear ranks as one of the top running backs in the 2025 class.

Dear is listed as the No. 16 running back and No. 185 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 8 player from Mississippi.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan State is one of more than 10 programs to extend an offer to Dear. Some of the other notable programs to offer Dear are Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.

#AGTG🙏🏾 after a great conversation with @Ereed26 I’m blessed to receive an offer to Michigan state university !! pic.twitter.com/XIZlPHOLEe — ᴀᴋʏʟɪɴ(AK)ᴅᴇᴀʀ⭐️ (@akylin3) June 5, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

Mel Tucker: Michigan State football CB Charles Brantley made 'really good decision' to withdraw name from transfer portal Four Michigan State players, coaches appear on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot 2025 4-star WR CJ Wiley picks up offer from Michigan State

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire