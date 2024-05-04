Spartans offer 2025 Florida 3-star DE Nicolas Clayton

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an edge rusher from the Sunshine State.

Three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton announced on Friday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Clayton hails from Gainesville, Fla.

Clayton ranks as the No. 51 edge rusher and No. 83 player from Florida in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to extend an offer to Clayton, according to 247Sports. Of those schools, he currently has official visits set up with Nebraska, UCF, Duke and USF over the next few months.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire