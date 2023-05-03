Spartans offer 2025 Detroit Cass Tech PG Darius Acuff Jr.

Robert Bondy
Michigan State basketball has extended a scholarship offer to a rising star in the 2025 class.

Darius Acuff Jr. of Detroit announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Acuff Jr. plays for Cass Tech High and is a prospect that has taken off on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.

Acuff Jr. isn’t ranked on 247Sports, but he has turned the heads of numerous big-time programs in the past few weeks. He holds scholarship offers from six schools — all of which have offered him in the past two weeks. The six schools to offer Acuff Jr. are Michigan State, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Pitt and Nebraska.

