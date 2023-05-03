Spartans offer 2025 Detroit Cass Tech PG Darius Acuff Jr.
Michigan State basketball has extended a scholarship offer to a rising star in the 2025 class.
Darius Acuff Jr. of Detroit announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Acuff Jr. plays for Cass Tech High and is a prospect that has taken off on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.
Acuff Jr. isn’t ranked on 247Sports, but he has turned the heads of numerous big-time programs in the past few weeks. He holds scholarship offers from six schools — all of which have offered him in the past two weeks. The six schools to offer Acuff Jr. are Michigan State, Michigan, Kansas, Kentucky, Pitt and Nebraska.
Blessed to receive an offer from coach izzo and Michigan state university 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/yPgCyy9Ekg
— Darius Acuff (@DariusAcuff) May 2, 2023
