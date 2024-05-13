Spartans offer 2025 4-star Georgia DE Julius Holly

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a big-time edge rusher from Georgia.

Four-star edge rusher Julius Holly of Alpharetta, Ga. announced last week that he has received an offer from the Spartans. Holly has picked up interest from numerous big-time schools, with Michigan State now joining the mix.

Holly ranks as the No. 26 edge rusher and No. 350 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 40 player from Georgia.

Michigan State is one of 30 schools to offer Holly, according to 247Sports. Other notable schools to offer Holly includes Stanford, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State, Pitt, SMU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire