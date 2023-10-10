Spartans offer 2025 3-star RB, Colorado commit Jamarice Wilder

Michigan State football is looking to flip a Colorado commit in the 2025 class.

Three-star running back Jamarice Wilder of Venice, Fla. announced on Monday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Wilder has been committed to Colorado since early August, and Michigan State is the first program to extend him an offer since he committed to the Buffs.

Wilder ranks as the No. 46 running back and No. 529 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 73 player from the state of Florida.

Michigan State is one of nearly 10 schools to extend an offer to Wilder, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Wilder includes Colorado, UCF, West Virginia, Central Michigan, USF and FIU.

