Spartans offer 2024 Texas OT Ashton Funk

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a massive offensive tackle prospect from the state of Texas.

Ashton Funk of Katy, Texas announced on Monday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. He shared the recruiting news via Twitter.

Funk plays for Tompkins High, and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds.

Funk is yet to be ranked by 247Sports in the 2024 class, but has already received interest from numerous big-time programs. He already has received offers from Michigan State, Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas and Tulsa.

