Spartans offer 2024 Texas 4-star S Myles Davis

The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to one of the top safety prospects in the 2024 class.

Myles Davis of Converse, Texas announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Davis made the scholarship announcement via Twitter.

Davis ranks is listed as a four-star safety prospect on 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 25 safety and No. 264 overall prospect in 247Sports composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Michigan State is the 20th program to extend Davis an offer. Other notable programs to have offered Davis includes Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

Crews Law gets offer from Michigan State football Michigan State football offers Jacksonville LB Devin Smith 2024 ATH Joshua Clarke names top schools list

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire