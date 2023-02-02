Spartans offer 2024 Oklahoma S Mykel Patterson-McDonald

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a rising 2024 prospect from the state of Oklahoma.

Mykel Patterson-McDonald of Oklahoma City, Okla. announced on Wednesday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Patterson-McDonald plays safety for Westmoore High and is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

Patterson-McDonald is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but I’m sure that’ll be coming based on his latest interest on the recruiting trail. Oklahoma also extended him an offer this week, giving him scholarship offers from a pair of big-time programs in back-to-back days.

