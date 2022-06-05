Spartans offer 2024 3-star Florida S Kensley Faustin
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to three-star safety Kensley Faustin of Naples, Fla.
Faustin announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. Faustin is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, and plays for Palmetto Ridge High.
Michigan State is the 10th school to offer Faustin, and first since Western Michigan in early May. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Missouri and USF.
Faustin ranks as the No. 26 safety and No. 280 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the class.
