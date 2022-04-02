Spartans offer 2023 Indiana 3-star TE Jackson Carver

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects from Indiana in the 2023 class.

Jackson Carver of Culver, Ind. has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans, according to his Twitter page. He is a three-star tight end prospect and ranked as the No. 2 player from Indiana in the class.

Carver holds offers from 25 programs, including Michigan State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Pitt, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers.