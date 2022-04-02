Breaking News:

South Carolina defeats Louisville 72-59, advances to NCAA women's title game

Spartans offer 2023 Indiana 3-star TE Jackson Carver

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects from Indiana in the 2023 class.

Jackson Carver of Culver, Ind. has received a scholarship offer from the Spartans, according to his Twitter page. He is a three-star tight end prospect and ranked as the No. 2 player from Indiana in the class.

Carver holds offers from 25 programs, including Michigan State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Pitt, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers.

Recommended Stories