Spartans offer 2023 Florida 4-star S Jordan Castell

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State football has joined the mix on an elite safety prospect in the 2023 class from the Sunshine State.

The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to four-star safety Jordan Castell of Winter Gardens, Fla. Castell announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday.

Castell ranks as the No. 32 safety and No. 354 overall prospect in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He plays for West Orange High.

Michigan State joins a large list of schools to offer Castell, with the highly valued recruit now holding offers from more than 30 programs. The Spartans join Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and West Virginia as schools that have offered him.

Where every Big Ten team lands in ESPN's preseason Football Power Index rankings

