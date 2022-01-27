Spartans offer 2023 4-star Utah OT Spencer Fano
Michigan State football is looking to add one of the best offensive tackles to their 2023 class by offering Spencer Fano of Provo, Utah.
Fano announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Twitter on Wednesday. He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 39 overall prospect in 2023 class.
Fano now holds scholarship offers from 19 different schools, including BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Baylor, Colorado, USC, UCLA, Miami (FL), Penn State, Utah, Washington, Tennessee and Stanford.
I am extremely BLESSED to have received an offer from Michigan State!! 🟢⚪️ #GoGreen #GoSpartans @Coach_mtucker @T_BirdFootball pic.twitter.com/sDzcuiyLrM
— Spencer Fano (@FanoSpencer) January 26, 2022
