Spartans offer 2023 4-star Utah OT Spencer Fano

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Spartans offer 2023 4-star Utah OT Spencer Fano
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Michigan State football is looking to add one of the best offensive tackles to their 2023 class by offering Spencer Fano of Provo, Utah.

Fano announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Twitter on Wednesday. He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 39 overall prospect in 2023 class.

Fano now holds scholarship offers from 19 different schools, including BYU, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Baylor, Colorado, USC, UCLA, Miami (FL), Penn State, Utah, Washington, Tennessee and Stanford.

List

Looking ahead to Michigan State football's 2022 schedule

Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!

Spartans offer 2023 4-star Utah OT Spencer Fano

Michigan State football offers 2024 elite Texas 4-star WR Micah Hudson

Michigan State football makes 5-star DE Jayden Wayne's top schools list

Recommended Stories