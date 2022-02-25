Spartans offer 2023 3-star Georgia ATH Kevis Thomas
Michigan State football has expressed interest in 2023 athlete Kevis Thomas of Valdosta, Ga. by offering him a scholarship on Thursday.
Thomas announced the offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Thomas is ranked as the No. 97 in the country by 247Sports and listed as a three-star prospect.
Thomas holds offers from nearly 20 schools, including numerous power five programs. Michigan State joins Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia as power five schools to already offer him a scholarship.
Blessed to have receive an offer from michigan state University 🟢⚪️⚫️@HarlonBarnett @MSU_Football @JeremyO_Johnson @JameyDubose @JeremyO_Johnson @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @LHSvikingsFB @229Elite7v7 @lhsvikingsfbrec @Coach2Bless pic.twitter.com/kbocqSA2eO
— Kevis Thomas (@Ballislifekt) February 24, 2022
