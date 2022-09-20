Spartans in the NFL Week 2: Kenneth Walker III debuts, rough night for Kirk Cousins

Michigan State football has been slowly and surely lining the ranks of NFL rosters these past few years, so we have a good amount of Spartans to check-in on around the NFL to monitor their progress.

This was a notable week for the Spartans in the NFL, as Kenneth Walker III made his official debut, and multiple Spartans were playing snaps on Monday Night Football.

Below, you can see how each Spartan in the NFL performed in Week 2.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

RB Kenneth Walker III - Seattle Seahawks

Walker was out of action for about a month and missed the season opener due to a hernia, but did see his first action in Week 2. It was a rather innocuous debut for Walker, who rushed for 10 yards on 4 carries and had 5 receiving yards on 2 catches, as the Seahawks got trounced by the 49ers 27-7.

DT Naquan Jones - Tennessee Titans

Naquan Jones keeps proving doubters wrong, playing in his second season since going undrafted. He made his season debut on Monday Night Football and recorded four tackles as his Titans got crushed by the Bills.

LS Taybor Pepper - San Francisco 49ers

Taybor Pepper continues his career as the long snapper for the Niners with a win over the Seahawks and Kenneth Walker III.

QB Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings

It was a rough night on Monday Night Football for Kirk Cousins, who threw three interceptions as his Vikings got pulverized by the Eagles. He went 27-for-46 on the day with 221 yards and one touchdown.

CB Josiah Scott - Philadelphia Eagles

It was a good night for the Eagles, who are now 2-0 on the season, and Scott played a total of 20 snaps on the day between special teams and defense.

WR Jalen Nailor - Minnesota Vikings

Nailor is still working his way up through the depth chart, and played eight special teams snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Eagles.

Story continues

LB Andrew Dowell - New Orleans Saints

Dowell has found a nice niche for himself with the Saints, playing in 23 snaps on special teams in the Saints loss to the Bucs.

DL William Gholston - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gholston didn’t record any stats in Week 2 but did play in his team’s win over New Orleans.

QB Brian Hoyer - New England Patriots

Hoyer didn’t play, but his Patriots won and improved to 1-1 on the season.

TE Connor Heyward - Pittsburgh Steelers

Connor Heyward played in 20 snaps in his team’s loss to the Steelers, 16 on special teams and 4 on offense, but didn’t record any stats.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire