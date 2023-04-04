Spartans listed in top 5 of Jeff Goodman’s preseason 2023-24 college basketball rankings

Jeff Goodman of Stadium is extremely high on the Spartans entering next year.

Michigan State will enter next year listed in the preseason top 25 polls, but where do the experts see the Spartans exactly landing? Goodman has the Spartans near the top at No. 3 nationally. He has Michigan State behind only No. 1 Marquette and No. 2 Duke.

Here’s what Goodman had to say about Michigan State:

“Tom Izzo and the Spartans could be loaded if Tyson Walker and Malik Hall opt to return for another year. Izzo brings back AJ Hoggard, Jaden Akins, Jaxon Kohler and Mady Sissoko, and a talented freshman class led by skilled forward Xavier Booker and point guard Jeremy Fears.”

Michigan State is one of only three Big Ten teams listed in Goodman’s preseason rankings — the other two are Purdue at No. 5 and Maryland at No. 21.

Check out the complete rankings from Goodman below:

Against my better judgment, here’s the Ridiculously and Insanely Early College Basketball 2023-24 Preseason Top 25. MARQUETTE IS NUMBER ONE!!! It’ll be updated often throughout the offseason. https://t.co/girc1q9eeU — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire