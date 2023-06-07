Spartans listed as No. 1 seed in updated ‘Bracketology’ from ESPN

Michigan State is a favorite to end up on the one line in next year’s NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Spartans as we inch closer and closer to the 2023-24 season. That hype is certainly backed by Lunardi — who has the Spartans as a No. 1 seed in the East Region in his updated batch of Bracketology released on Tuesday. He also is high on the Purdue Boilermakers from the Big Ten, and has them as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. This is notable since the Midwest Region Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be played in Detroit.

In total, Lunardi has eight teams from the Big Ten dancing in next year’s NCAA Tournament. That is tied with the SEC for the most for any conference.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bracket projection from Lunardi:

2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 It came down to the final hour, but Zach Edey's ultimate return to Purdue has already reframed the 2023-24 campaign. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) June 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire