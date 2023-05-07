Spartans listed in New Jersey 3-star ATH Kaj Sanders’ top 10 schools

Michigan State football has cracked the top 10 list for a three-star athlete from New Jersey.

Kaj Sanders of Oradell, N.J. revealed his top 10 schools on Saturday, which included Michigan State. The Spartans were joined by Notre Dame, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, North Carolina, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Miami (FL).

Sanders ranks as the No. 43 safety and No. 460 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He’s also listed as the No. 9 player from New Jersey.

Sanders is expected to announce his college decision on July 30, according to 247Sports.

I would like to thank all the coaches that have extended scholarship offers to me. I’m blessed and grateful always. With that being said these are the main 10 schools I will be focusing on. @bccoachvito @RivalsFriedman @RivalsRichie @BrianDohn247 @ShawnB_247 @TodderickHunt pic.twitter.com/2julj8tSXP — Kaj Sanders (@kajsanders_) May 6, 2023

