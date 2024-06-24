Spartans listed as finalist for in-state 3-star OT Justin Bell

Michigan State football is listed as a finalist for three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell.

Bell — who hails from Macomb, Mich. — revealed his three finalists on Sunday, which includes Michigan State, Indiana and West Virginia. Bell took an offical visit to Michigan State this past weekend and has also previously visited Indiana and West Virgina.

Bell ranks as the No. 82 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 21 player from Michigan in the class.

Bell is currently projected to commit to Michigan State, per recruiting insiders at 247Sports. Hopefully, the Spartans will beat out the Hoosiers and Mountaineers for Bell in the end.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire