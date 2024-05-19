Spartans listed in ‘final 3’ for 3-star WR Braylon Collier of Sandusky, Ohio

Michigan State football is a finalist for a three-star wide receiver prospect from Ohio.

Braylon Collier of Sandusky, Ohio revealed his “final three” schools this week, which included the Spartans. Michigan State as joined by Iowa and Iowa State in Collier’s finalists list.

Collier ranks as the No. 129 wide receiver prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 33 player from Ohio.

Michigan State offered Collier earlier this month, and he is set to take an official visit to East Lansing, Mich. on May 31. He will follow up that visit to Michigan State with stops to Iowa and Iowa State in June as well.

Collier has yet to announce a commitment date.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire