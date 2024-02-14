Spartans listed as favorite at Penn State on Wednesday

Michigan State has opened as a road favorite at Penn State in Wednesday night’s matchup from Happy Valley.

Michigan State is listed as a 4.5-point favorite over Penn State on Wednesday. Odds are courtest of FanDuel.

The Spartans come into this matchup sitting at 15-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play. Penn State is 12-12 overall and 6-7 in Big Ten play this year.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire