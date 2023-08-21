Spartans listed in Action Network’s Week 0 Bowl Projections

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network likes Michigan State to return to a bowl game this year.

McMurphy will start releasing weekly bowl projections from this point forward during the 2023 college football season, and he has the Spartans starting the year in the postseason. McMurphy has pegged Michigan State to end up in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. He is projecting them to face Oklahoma State of the Big 12.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete bowl projections from McMurphy:

