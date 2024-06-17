Spartans are ‘a leader’ for 3-star, top 10 in-state DL Derrick Simmons

Michigan State football is “for sure a leader” in the battle for a top 10 in-state prospect in the 2025 class.

Derrick Simmons of Frankenmuth, Mich. took an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend and it apparently went well. Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote an article following the visit that states the Spartans are a leader for Simmons’ commitment.

Simmons ranks as the No. 61 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 9 player from Michigan in the class.

Michigan State is one of 11 schools to offer Simmons, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Simmons includes Cincinnati, Illinois, Purdue and Northwestern.

