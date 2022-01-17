Spartans latest power five school to offer 2023 Texas TE Reid Mikeska

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Spartans latest power five school to offer 2023 Texas TE Reid Mikeska
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 Texas tight end prospect Reid Mikeska.

Mikeska — who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds — announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans on Saturday. He hails from Cypress, Texas and plays for Bridgeland High.

Mikeska is currently unranked on 247Sports, but has already received plenty of attention from big-time programs. Along with the scholarship offer from the Spartans, Mikeska has offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Pitt, Purdue, Texas Tech and UTSA.

