Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a 2026 athlete that is getting plenty of attention on the recruiting trail.

Tay Lockett of San Diego announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He plays for University City High and is listed at 6-foot-0 and 165 pounds.

Lockett is yet to be ranked on 247Sports but surely will be in time. Michigan State is the 18th school to extend him an offer, according to 247Sports. Other big-time schools that have already shown interest in Lockett includes Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State and USC.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Way-too-early 2023 rankings, record predictions and bowl projections for each Big Ten team

More Football!

Spartans are latest power five program to offer 2026 California ATH Tay Lockett Michigan State football offers 2025 Maryland OL Gavin Crawford MSU commit, 4-star QB Sam Leavitt experiences big bump in updated On3 recruiting ranking

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire