Spartans are latest power five program to offer 2025 S Kainoa Winston

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to a 2025 safety prospect from Washington, D.C.

Kainoa Winston announced he received a scholarship offer from the Spartans on Saturday. He’s currently unranked in the 2025 class on 247Sports, and plays for Gonzaga High.

Winston may currently be unranked, but that’ll change in time based on the schools expressing interest. He holds offers from the following schools: Michigan State, Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, USC and Wisconsin.

Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From Michigan State University! #gogreen pic.twitter.com/H4BCIgT5XZ — Kelvin Kainoa Winston (@KainoaWinston) April 8, 2023

