Spartans in latest FOX Sports’ projected NCAA Tournament bracket

Michigan State basketball is dancing in the updated bracket forecast from Mike DeCourcy of FOX Sports.

The Spartans’ are listed as No. 12 seed in a play-in game against No. 12 seed Washington in DeCourcy’s updated bracket projection. If Michigan State were to win this figurative matchup, they would face No. 5 seed BYU.

Michigan State is 6-5 overall but has played better in the past week with impressive blowout wins over Baylor and Oakland. Those two wins have boosted the Spartans’ resume and put them back into the mix for the NCAA Tournament in bracket projections like this.

Check out the complete bracket projection from DeCourcy below:

The FIRST @tsnmike Bracket Forecast of the season! 🙌 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/fZnia0VLM1 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 19, 2023

