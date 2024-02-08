Spartans land 2024 in-state PWO 3-star OL Kyler Brunan
Michigan State football has added a preferred walk-on offensive lineman to its 2024 class.
Kyler Brunan of Traverse City, Mich. officially committed to Michigan State on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Brunan played for Traverse City West High this past season.
Brunan is a three-star prospect on 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 158 interior offensive lineman and No. 38 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.
Brunan chose to walk on at Michigan State over offers from Central Michigan, Army and Pennsylvania.
the o-line just got stronger 💪@BrunanKyler x #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/OtA6PKJ6u3
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 7, 2024
