Spartans to host 3-star CB Jayden Shipps for unofficial visit next week

One of the Spartans’ top cornerback targets in the 2025 cycle will take an unofficial visit to Michigan State next week.

Jayden Shipps of Severn, Md. will reportedly take an unofficial visit to Michigan State next week. Justin Thind of 247Sports reported the recruiting news.

Shipps is listed as a three-star cornerback prospect in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the No. 76 cornerback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2025 class.

Michigan State has previously offered Shipps and is one of nearly 20 programs to offer Shipps, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Shipps includes Maryland, NC State, Virginia, Boston College, Indiana, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

NEWS: #MichiganState will host 2025 CB Jayden Shipps on April 13th for an unofficial visit, he tells @JustinThind. The Maryland product is one of MSU’s top targets at corner in this recruiting circle. Profile: https://t.co/6nyuNgLtkB @10kShipps pic.twitter.com/UbJrFkT5Gp — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire