Spartans girls return to state tennis tournament

May 8—Nothing is guaranteed, but with no seniors on last year's girls tennis team that qualified for the state team tournament, Greenbrier East was confident of a return this spring.

As expected, the Spartans will again be making the trip to Charleston. They finished runner-up to George Washington at the Class AAA Region 3 Championships for the second year in a row and will begin state play on Thursday.

East will be the No. 6 seed — up two from last year — and will face No. 3 Parkersburg at 11 a.m. All Class AAA girls matches will be played at the YMCA of Kanawha Valley in Charleston.

"We had the full team back that we had last year," first-year head coach Aaron McGuffin said, "so that obviously helps."

The only seniors on the team are Peyton Barker and Parker McGuffin, who have reprised their roles as the Nos. 1 and 2 singles seeds respectively.

Barker also qualified for singles with a fourth place finish in the regional. She will be the No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 Savannah Allen of Hurricane Friday at noon.

Barker upset George Washington's Shwata Patel for the final spot. McGuffin said he feels Parker's ability to outlast Patel in that day's heat helped her get the win, and also illustrates the kind of player she is.

"Peyton is what coaches describe as every coach's dream kid," Aaron McGuffin said. "A hundred percent coachable. She works her butt off. She will push the ball over the net with her chin if she has to to win, and you can't coach that."

Parker McGuffin is Aaron's daughter.

"She has done what she typically does all year, which is never listen to anything Dad tells her," he joked. "She continues to play hard. This has been her best tennis season ever. She really has evolved her strokes and able to place the ball. A lot of power. She has more power on the team than anybody."

Barker and McGuffin will attend West Virginia University in the fall.

Junior Sophia Nguyễn returns at the No. 3 seed.

"Sophia's just consistent and has always been consistent," McGuffin said. "She's a solid No. 3 for us. She's very meticulous about her game. All of my girls are academic, but Sophia would be taking, like, six AP exams in May or something crazy like that. She plays while studying at the same time, I think."

There was a slight shakeup from last year at No. 4 singles, where freshman Emily McClure jumped up from No. 5.

"She obviously stepped up her game enough to make the singles lineup and has played really solid tennis," McGuffin said. "Another really hard worker. She's gotten a lot stronger this year. Still has a lot of stroke technique things we've got to fix between now and next year."

Sophomore Kiki Bagut, last year's No. 4, is the No. 5 and a multi-sport athlete. She partners with junior Riley Duncan at No. 3 doubles.

"She's just a great athlete and a competitor, which is great because she is just so athletic," McGuffin said of Bagut. "Riley was not in the lineup last year, but she worked enough in the offseason to beat out some of the other girls. They're both fierce and they will definitely give it all they can out there."

Barker and Parker McGuffin team up at No. 1 doubles and Nguyen and McClure are at No. 2.

"We ended up only having six girls," McGuffin said. "All in all, from top to bottom, for only having six kids that actually showed up, to be the second-best girls team out of our (region), we're honestly super proud of them. They never give me any trouble. They work hard every practice. They're always out there attacking the boys on the court, too. We obviously have mixed practices and we force them to play against the guys so they can see harder serves and different shots. I think that is part of our strategy for effectiveness as far as doing well."

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on X @gfauber5