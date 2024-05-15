Spartans fueled by early postseason exits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the University of Tampa baseball program, winning isn’t just a goal, it’s an expectation.

The Spartans have won eight national titles are getting ready for their 24th straight NCAA tournament appearance. But Tampa saw its postseason end early in the South Region each of the past two seasons and those losses have been fueling them this year.

“We’re so used to getting to the finals and to not two years in a row, it’s really eaten at some of the seniors,” said Tampa head baseball coach Joe Urso. “They take it personal. You’ve seen all the work in the weight room and all the extra stuff because they want to get back there and bring that ninth ring back to Tampa.”

“Last year was a really bad taste, especially because we lost on our home field again,” said senior outfielder E.J. Cumbo. “It’s something we don’t want to happen again. It was tough to watch, especially for the older guys that we came in with and leaving after that point. Seeing them breakdown and everything, we don’t want that to happen again, especially at home.”

Tampa was dominant on the mound and at the plate throughout the regular season. The Spartans pitching staff leads the country in team ERA (3.07) and they rank fourth in team WHIP (1.23).

Tampa’s bats have put up some impressive numbers as well. UT ranks top-10 in the country in both runs scored (499) and on-base percentage (.444).

“At any point throughout the season, somebody was performing whether it be the hitters or the pitchers” said Tampa pitcher Skylar Gonzalez. “That’s something I can take on the mound and be like, even if I give up four or five runs, I know the hitters will have my back and rally something up. It’s having that confidence on the mound.”

The Spartans will begin their quest for their national title Thursday at 1:00 p.m. against Savannah State.

