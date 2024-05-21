Spartans finish as State Championship runner-ups

May 20—HENDERSON — Over the weekend, the Kerr-Vance Academy Spartans finished as runner-ups to the Lawrence Academy Warriors in the state playoffs after going 14-8 in the regular season.

"Tim Hudson is a great kid, great pitcher," said Lawrence head coach Stacy Mizelle.

"He throws the ball consistently well, so I knew we would have our hands full with him. We beat a good team, they're a bunch of good kids."

Game 1, Warriors win 5-4

The Spartans started the series by giving up a run in the first but rallied back to score a pair of their own and snatch the lead. Senior Tim Hudson and eighth-grader Thomas "Sweet Tea" Wilson both looked poised in their first championship games.

KVA's catcher, M.J Wright was also in middle school when he made his championship debut, and according to Wright's mother, he has been mentoring Wilson throughout the season. The two even roomed together over the championship weekend.

In a full count with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, a line drive hit to Hudson's direction in left field forced the senior outfielder, who was back toward the fence, to sprint into shallow left to try and make a play. On the run, Hudson laid out for the ball, but it popped out as he landed face-first into the grass.

The error scored three runs for the Warriors who took a 4-2 lead. A miscommunication on the ensuing pop fly nearly led to a campfire and another error, but luckily the Spartans secured the final out to end the side.

In the top of the fifth, after Jack Wiggins laid down a well-placed bunt to get aboard, Wilson roped a single into the outfield for an RBI, but Wiggins was gunned down at home after being sent by his third base coach, Mike Rigsbee. Frustrated at being sent home for the pivotal out, Wiggins tossed his helmet to the ground as he walked toward the dugout.

But a base hit from junior Jaxton Stokes sent Wilson screaming home, and just like that, the Spartans rallied all the way back to tie it 4-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lawrence's powerful catcher, Mike Lee, started the inning off with a hard-hit ball up the middle before stealing second without a throw due to another miscommunication by the Spartans defense. Later in the inning, with the go-ahead run on third just 90 feet away from home plate, KVA pitcher Nathan McDaniel found himself in a bind late in the game.

Cool as a cucumber like he's been all year, McDaniel produced the pop fly and eighth-grader Wilson came up big once again for the final out.

Now with a chance for the Spartans to pull ahead with no outs, Wilson continued his legendary performance, dropping his hands and blooped a swinging bunt which he stretched into a double on the error. A pop fly brought Mason Richardson up to the plate, but he grounded out to end the side.

The Warriors came back to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, looking to seal the win in the first game of the series. After a base hit, a booming double from Lawrence Academy's Mari Larry found the gap in deep left center and dropped leaving two runners in scoring position with two outs.

Instead of getting discouraged, McDaniel rolled up his sleeves and conjured up another one of his get-out-of-jam-free cards. He kicked and delivered to senior Connor Ferebee and produced an inning-ending fly ball before letting out a roar of emotion, skipping his way back to the dugout after the clutch out.

However, the celebration didn't last long. With the Warriors back up to hit in the bottom of the eighth, the Spartans found themselves between a rock and a hard place. After 112 total pitches, McDaniel was replaced in extra innings by the coach's son, Tanner Rigsbee.

Rigsbee was immediately subbed into a jam, with one out and the bases loaded. A deep fly ball looked like it would be the sacrifice the Warriors needed. But surprisingly, the Warriors' runner on third forgot to tag up for what would have surely been the game-winning run. Instead, Rigsbee stared down the final batter, Larry, with two outs and the game on the line.

Working the count to full, Larry put Rigbsee in a predicament on the payoff pitch: walk him and the game was surely over, but throw a strike, and the red-hot batter could end it that way too.

"If I didn't throw a strike it was over," said Rigsbee. "If I did, he could've gotten a hit either way. I was just going to throw a fastball, if he hit it, he hit it. And if I walked him, it's whatever I guess. I was nervous, too. I didn't know what to do."

The young pitcher elected to go with the 'come-and-get-me' fastball, but it sailed a couple of notches too high and ended the ball game with a walk-off walk.

"It was a tough situation," said his father and head coach Mike Rigsbee.

"We gotta come out and win [two] tomorrow," said the younger Rigsbee.

Game 2, Spartans 3-2

The Spartans rebounded on Saturday to steal the second game of the championship series. Lawrence struck first with a run in the top of the first slide, but one of their baserunners was gunned down to end the inning trying to go home.

With Hudson as the lead-off man, the Spartans dugout was boisterous as he worked a four-pitch walk. McDaniel followed it up with a rope into right field and a ground ball from Wright and an error loaded the bases for Wiggins, who capitalized with an RBI single. With the bases still juiced, the Spartans worked another walk to pull ahead 2-1.

After an efficient inning for Tim Hudson, he was back at the plate for another AB, but his teammate Mason Richardson was caught in a rundown between first and second and was tagged out after slipping multiple times on the wet infield.

Wright came back up to the plate, looking to blow it open for the Spartans. But a wild pitch behind him unluckily skipped off the bat on his shoulder and was recorded as strike one. However, the junior catcher battled back to earn a walk and bring up Wiggins behind him — who followed through with an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1, before a questionable strike three called on Wilson ended the side.

In the top of the fourth, the Warriors responded with a base knock to cut the lead to one, but a runner was hosed down at third to end the inning 3-2.

Still a one-run game in the top of the sixth, Hudson continued to exhibit beauty on the mound with a strikeout to start the side and finished with a no-hit inning.

Finally, needing three more outs to steal the win, Hudson played his cards right with a pop fly before producing the game-ending double play. The ball was hit hard up the infield, and as the Spartans went to turn two, the throw to first drew sophomore Ayden Devine off the bag. But he re-established his position in time to touch third with his right foot and complete the play — much to the chagrin of the Warriors fans.

"I knew if I walked him, it would bring back the top of the lineup, and the no. 9 hitter wasn't hitting well, so I just attacked him," said Hudson.

Game 3, Warriors 10-0

The final championship round saw Hudson replaced by Tanner Rigsbee on the mound in the second of Saturday's back-to-back. The sophomore looked calm and collected, before a wild pitch gave Lawrence their first run. Retrieving the ball from the backstop, Wright sent a missile nearly 150 feet from the backstop to second base and almost caught Larry trying to advance, but the athletic ball player managed to avoid the tag on the near-flawless throw.

After an RBI triple from the Warriors senior Zander Mizelle made it 2-0 with no outs, the Spartans found themselves trailing early.

Back up to bat in the second down two runs, the deficit could have been worse, but two quick outs and a strike out from Richardson ended the inning.

With the Warriors back up to bat, KVA needed a handful of shutout innings from Rigbsee to get back into this game. Instead, a walk with the bases loaded meant another run for the Warriors and a mound visit for Rigsbee and company.

With the bases still loaded, Rigsbee was not out of the woods yet. Lawrence's third base coach Stacy Mizelle shouted something from third base, causing Rigsbee to deviate from his normal routine and step off the rubber — the umpires called a balk, and another run scored for Lawrence Academy.

Coach Mike Rigsbee came out of the dugout to receive an explanation, but ultimately, the call stood, and the Warriors took a four-run lead in the second inning.

With a lot of ground to make up, Hudson started the next inning off with a loud base hit, and McDaniel followed it up with a knock of his own before Wiggins ate a pitch to load the bases for Rigsbee — a golden opportunity to cut into the lead. Instead, McDaniel was thrown out trying to advance to home plate on the shallow pop fly, and the Warriors ended the inning with the soul-crushing double play.

In the fourth, Rigsbee was replaced with Devine, and the Spartans appeared to be running out of gas. Rigsbee moved to center, Hudson slid to second and Wiggins replaced Devine on first.

By the time the fifth inning rolled around, the Warriors were up by five runs and the KVA dugout had fallen silent.

Another mound visit between Devine, Rigsbee and Wright was held with the bases loaded before a monster 3-RBI double with two outs blew open the floodgates as the Warriors took a 9-0 lead.

An error put runners on the corners, and a wild pitch scooted past Wright to score the final run and end the championship series on a 10-0 mercy-rule, blowout.

After the game, Coach Rigsbee didn't want to bring up anything negative to his young ball club.

"What a season, with the challenges we've had," said Rigsbee.

"We made it to the last game we could play — pretty cool. We played a heck of a game and the game before — that team is good. We gotta hit the ball. We scored zero, and you're not going to win scoring zero."

With only two seniors departing this year, Hudson and Zack Davis, the Spartans are poised for a return to the championship next year — a feat that Rigsbee thinks is "very doable" for his squad.

While Hudson was distraught after losing his final high school game as a Spartan, his teammate, Jack Wiggins, only had positive things to say about his senior and this team.

"We've been through so much adversity," said Wiggins. "We're so tight-knit."