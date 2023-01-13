Spartans extend offer to rising 2024 Georgia ATH Demello Jones

Michigan State football has joined a host of big-name programs in sharing interest in 2024 athlete Demello Jones of Swainsboro, Ga.

Jones announced he received a scholarship offer from the Spartans on Thursday via Twitter. He is listed as an athlete prospect and measures at 6-foot and 175 pounds, according to 247Sports.

Jones is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but that’ll surely change soon based on the schools showing interest. He holds offers from 10 programs, according to 247Sports. The list of schools that have offered him so far are Michigan State, Alabama, Colorado, Georgia Florida State, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, UCF and Charlotte.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire