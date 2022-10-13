Spartans extend offer to 2023 Virginia ATH Aziah Johnson

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an under-the-radar 2023 athlete from Virginia.

Aziah Johnson of Richmond, Va. announced on Wednesday evening that he’s received a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Johnson is an athlete and is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds.

Johnson is currently unranked on 247Sports but is picking up interest from numerous big-time schools. Along with his offer from Michigan State, Johnson has received scholarships from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, ECU, VMI and Towson.

