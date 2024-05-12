Spartans edge out Hamilton to seal survival

A stunning Alana Marshall strike late into the second half was the difference at Ainsley Park as Spartans secured SWPL survival with a 1-0 win over struggling Hamilton.

The visitors were left on the back foot for much of the game, but struggled to get through Accies' stubborn defence.

However, with 17 minutes left Marshall collected the ball in the middle of the Hamilton half and let loose a thunderbolt high above Emma Thomson into the net.

Hamilton, who occupy the relegation play-off spot and remain above Dundee United on goal difference, are now consigned to a bottom-two finish.