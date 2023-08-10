Spartans counting on Edwards to anchor the offensive, defensive lines this season

Aug. 10—CONNEAUT — When Conneauut Spartans football coach Rocco Dobran opens the weight room in the offseason at 6 am, senior Scotty Edwards was usually there ready to get in a good workout.

"One of the reasons I opened the weight room so early is because he and Wyatt Payne were begging for it and I couldn't say no when we'd have six to eight kids showing up," Dobran said. "We'd have them hyping it up and they were there and were showing up on their own even when they don't have to. They don't want to miss anything."

Dobran will count on Edwards, a three-year letterman who measures in at 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds, to anchor the offensive and defense lines for the Spartans.

Edwards is the kind of person who is a great leader not only on the field but off the field as well, he said.

Outside of football, Edwards is making his mark with his personality and leadership, Dobran said.

Che coach added that the love Edwards shows for his younger brother, A.J. is something very special to see.

"Scotty is a very good student in the classroom," he said. "He's the type of kid if you need anything done for community service, he's the first one to show up."

Offensive and defensive linemen don't always get recognition when a team is playing well.

"It's a spot that doesn't get the spotlight. If a team has a good offensive line, it's the most important group on the field," Dobran said. "They're the ones that can make an average running back look better."

Edwards was the team's center last season, but will likely be the Spartans left tackle this year, the coach said.

"A guy like Scotty when he was our center or now our tackle, he gets a lot of movement and it makes that hole so much bigger for the running back," Dobran said. "If the linebacker has to fill a small hole it's easy for him, but a larger space makes it tougher to get to that running back."

Edwards will be critical for the Spartans rushing attack.

Dobran said it is great to have someone you can trust if the team wants to run plays to the left side of the line.

On the defensive side of the field, Edwards will line up at nose guard. But his role isn't just to take up space, rather he will be counted on to make plays.

"He goes through the whistle and doesn't stop moving his feet," Dobran said. "He's a nose guard, but still is making plays out by the sidelines."