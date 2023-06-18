Spartans continue to express interest in Detroit 2025 PG Darius Acuff Jr.

Michigan State basketball is continuing to express interest in one of the rising prospects in its home state in the 2025 class.

The Spartans reportedly contacted point guard Darius Acuff Jr. of Detroit on the opening day of the direct contact period earlier this week. Joe Tipton reported the recruiting news on Michigan State and Acuff.

At midnight on June 15, college coaches are officially able to directly contact high school prospects in the 2025 class. According to Tipton, Acuff also was contacted by UCF, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Rutgers, Nebraska, LSU, Pitt and Indiana.

Michigan State is one of nine schools to extend an offer to Acuff already, with the Spartans handing him a scholarship in May. Other teams to offer Acuff includes Michigan, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Pitt, Providence and Rutgers.

2025 PG Darius Acuff tells me he’s heard from the following schools since the direct contact period began: UCF

Iowa State

Michigan State

Kentucky

Michigan

Rutgers

Nebraska

LSU

Pitt

Indiana pic.twitter.com/qawSJgYBR3 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 15, 2023

